Hofstra visits Elon after Simpkins’ 20-point game

Hofstra Pride (11-10, 3-5 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (14-7, 5-3 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Hofstra after TK Simpkins scored 20 points in Elon’s 76-62 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Phoenix have gone 8-1 at home. Elon leads the CAA with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Sherry averaging 6.1.

The Pride are 3-5 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is the top team in the CAA giving up just 64.6 points per game while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

Elon averages 75.5 points, 10.9 more per game than the 64.6 Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Elon gives up.

The Phoenix and Pride square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Simpkins is averaging 14.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix. Nick Dorn is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jean Aranguren is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Pride. Cruz Davis is averaging 11.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Pride: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.