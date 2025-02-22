Hofstra visits Delaware on 3-game road slide

Hofstra Pride (12-16, 4-11 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-16, 5-10 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits Delaware looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 8-6 in home games. Delaware has a 7-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pride have gone 4-11 against CAA opponents. Hofstra has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Delaware averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Delaware has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: John Camden is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Cavan Reilly is averaging 12.4 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Michael Graham is averaging 7.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Pride. Cruz Davis is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 23.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Pride: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

