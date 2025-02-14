Hofstra Pride take on the Towson Tigers on 5-game skid

Towson Tigers (6-16, 4-7 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-13, 4-7 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra comes into the matchup with Towson as losers of five straight games.

The Pride have gone 5-5 at home. Hofstra ranks fourth in the CAA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ramatoulaye Keita averaging 4.9.

The Tigers are 4-7 in CAA play. Towson is 1-4 in one-possession games.

Hofstra averages 58.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 63.6 Towson allows. Towson averages 58.4 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 63.9 Hofstra gives up.

The Pride and Tigers match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keita is averaging 5.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

India Johnston is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.4 points. Khady Leye is shooting 46.5% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 3-7, averaging 54.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.