Hofstra Pride square off against the William & Mary Tribe in CAA Tournament

William & Mary Tribe (11-18, 8-10 CAA) vs. Hofstra Pride (14-15, 9-9 CAA)

Washington; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and William & Mary square off in the CAA Tournament.

The Pride are 9-9 against CAA opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Hofstra is third in the CAA in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Ramatoulaye Keita leads the Pride with 7.7 boards.

The Tribe are 8-10 against CAA opponents. William & Mary ranks ninth in the CAA scoring 27.0 points per game in the paint led by Jana Sallman averaging 8.0.

Hofstra scores 58.1 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 66.6 William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Hofstra gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pride won 54-34 in the last matchup on March 2. Zyheima Swint led the Pride with 11 points, and Anahi-Lee Cauley led the Tribe with nine points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sterling is averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Pride. Swint is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Bella Nascimento is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tribe. Rebekah Frisby-Smith is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 55.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Tribe: 2-8, averaging 59.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.