Hofstra Pride and William & Mary Tribe play in CAA Tournament

William & Mary Tribe (11-18, 8-10 CAA) vs. Hofstra Pride (14-15, 9-9 CAA)

Washington; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra squares off against William & Mary in the CAA Tournament.

The Pride are 9-9 against CAA opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Hofstra gives up 61.7 points and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Tribe are 8-10 in CAA play. William & Mary gives up 66.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.4 points per game.

Hofstra averages 58.1 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 66.6 William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 60.2 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 61.7 Hofstra gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Hofstra won 54-34 in the last matchup on March 2. Zyheima Swint led Hofstra with 11 points, and Anahi-Lee Cauley led William & Mary with nine points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Von Essen is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 10.8 points. Swint is averaging 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bella Nascimento is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tribe. Rebekah Frisby-Smith is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 5-5, averaging 55.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Tribe: 2-8, averaging 59.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.