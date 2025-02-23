Hofstra plays Monmouth in conference matchup

Monmouth Hawks (13-11, 8-5 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-15, 4-9 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Sterling and Hofstra host Taisha Exanor and Monmouth in CAA action Sunday.

The Pride are 5-6 in home games. Hofstra is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hawks are 8-5 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is sixth in the CAA scoring 61.8 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

Hofstra scores 57.5 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 63.4 Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Hofstra allows.

The Pride and Hawks face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramatoulaye Keita is averaging 6.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Damaris Rodriguez is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Exanor is averaging 14.2 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 2-8, averaging 52.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.