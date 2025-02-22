Hofstra plays conference foe Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (13-11, 8-5 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-15, 4-9 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taisha Exanor and Monmouth visit Chloe Sterling and Hofstra on Sunday.

The Pride are 5-6 in home games. Hofstra averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hawks are 8-5 against conference opponents. Monmouth gives up 63.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Hofstra is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 38.2% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Hofstra allows.

The Pride and Hawks face off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sterling is averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Damaris Rodriguez is shooting 42.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Hawks. Exanor is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 2-8, averaging 52.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.