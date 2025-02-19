Hofstra hosts Monmouth on 3-game home slide

Monmouth Hawks (9-18, 7-7 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-15, 4-10 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on Monmouth looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Pride have gone 5-6 at home. Hofstra averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hawks are 7-7 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 4-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

Hofstra’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Monmouth allows. Monmouth has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The Pride and Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean Aranguren is averaging 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pride. Cruz Davis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madison Durr is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.