Hofstra hosts conference rival Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (12-11, 4-6 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-11, 4-6 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes Hofstra and Northeastern square off on Thursday.

The Pride are 5-4 in home games. Hofstra is second in the CAA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Graham averaging 5.4.

The Huskies have gone 4-6 against CAA opponents. Northeastern has a 5-9 record against teams above .500.

Hofstra averages 67.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 70.2 Northeastern allows. Northeastern has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham is averaging eight points and 8.3 rebounds for the Pride. Jean Aranguren is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

JB Frankel is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 6.4 points. Rashad King is averaging 16.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

