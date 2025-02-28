Hofstra faces N.C. A&T on home skid

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-23, 3-14 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (13-17, 5-12 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra is looking to end its four-game home slide with a win over N.C. A&T.

The Pride have gone 5-7 in home games. Hofstra has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 3-14 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is 4-4 in one-possession games.

Hofstra averages 66.5 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 76.4 N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The Pride and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz Davis is shooting 42.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Pride. Jean Aranguren is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jahnathan Lamothe averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

