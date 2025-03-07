Hofstra faces conference rival Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (3-23, 2-15 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (13-15, 8-9 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abigail Jegede and Northeastern visit Zyheima Swint and Hofstra in CAA action Saturday.

The Pride have gone 7-6 in home games. Hofstra is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 2-15 in CAA play. Northeastern gives up 67.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.7 points per game.

Hofstra’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern has shot at a 36.2% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sterling is averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Pride. Swint is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jegede is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 55.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 51.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.