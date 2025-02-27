Hodges leads Drexel against Monmouth after 20-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (13-12, 8-6 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-9, 11-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts Monmouth after Chloe Hodges scored 20 points in Drexel’s 63-56 victory against the Elon Phoenix.

The Dragons are 11-1 in home games.

The Hawks have gone 8-6 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is the CAA leader with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Taisha Exanor averaging 6.9.

Drexel’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Monmouth allows. Monmouth has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is averaging 17.4 points for the Dragons. Cara McCormack is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Damaris Rodriguez is shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 14.1 points and 3.7 assists. Exanor is shooting 51.9% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 9-1, averaging 58.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.