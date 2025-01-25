Hobbs and Morgan State host Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (3-16, 1-3 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (8-12, 2-2 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts Coppin State after Kameron Hobbs scored 23 points in Morgan State’s 78-74 victory against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bears have gone 8-3 in home games. Morgan State leads the MEAC averaging 82.2 points and is shooting 49.8%.

The Eagles are 1-3 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

Morgan State scores 82.2 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 77.6 Coppin State gives up. Coppin State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Morgan State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hobbs is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 17.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games.

Toby Nnadozie is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.5 points and 2.5 steals. Jonathan Dunn is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 83.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.