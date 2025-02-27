Hinton leads Harvard against Brown after 22-point game

Brown Bears (13-11, 5-6 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-14, 5-6 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays Brown after Robert Hinton scored 22 points in Harvard’s 79-78 overtime win over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Crimson are 5-4 in home games. Harvard ranks eighth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 27.8 rebounds. Chandler Pigge leads the Crimson with 6.7 boards.

The Bears are 5-6 in conference games. Brown is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

Harvard is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Brown allows to opponents. Brown averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Harvard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinton is averaging 15 points for the Crimson. Louis Lesmond is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Bears. AJ Lesburt Jr. is averaging 12.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

