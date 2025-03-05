Hill, NC State Wolfpack host the Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh Panthers (16-13, 7-11 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (11-18, 4-14 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jaland Lowe and Pittsburgh visit Marcus Hill and NC State on Wednesday.

The Wolfpack have gone 11-6 in home games. NC State is 1-5 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 7-11 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

NC State is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Pittsburgh allows to opponents. Pittsburgh scores 5.9 more points per game (76.5) than NC State gives up to opponents (70.6).

The Wolfpack and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 7.2 points for the Wolfpack. Dontrez Styles is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ishmael Leggett is averaging 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Lowe is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.