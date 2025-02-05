Hill leads Sacred Heart against Rider after 24-point game

Rider Broncs (8-14, 4-7 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-12, 5-5 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts Rider after Anquan Hill scored 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 74-72 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Pioneers have gone 5-3 in home games. Sacred Heart leads the MAAC averaging 32.4 points in the paint. Amiri Stewart leads the Pioneers with 6.0.

The Broncs are 4-7 in MAAC play. Rider is 2-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Sacred Heart scores 75.7 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 71.8 Rider allows. Rider’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (44.7%).

The Pioneers and Broncs match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Thomas is averaging 15.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Pioneers. Griffin Barrouk is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ruben Rodriguez is averaging three points for the Broncs. Jay Alvarez is averaging 14.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.