Hill, Chicago State Cougars take on the Mercyhurst Lakers

Chicago State Cougars (3-20, 3-5 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (7-13, 4-5 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on Mercyhurst in NEC action Thursday.

The Lakers are 5-3 in home games. Mercyhurst has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 3-5 against NEC opponents. Chicago State is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Mercyhurst is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State’s 35.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points lower than Mercyhurst has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The Lakers and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Kuhns is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Lakers. Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 13.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aiyanna Culver is averaging 13.7 points for the Cougars. Josie Hill is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.