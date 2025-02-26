Hill and St. Thomas host Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (22-6, 12-3 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (15-12, 7-7 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays Oral Roberts after Jade Hill scored 22 points in St. Thomas’ 66-57 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Tommies have gone 9-5 in home games. St. Thomas is third in the Summit scoring 72.1 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 12-3 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts is second in the Summit with 15.0 assists per game led by Makyra Tramble averaging 3.4.

St. Thomas averages 72.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 73.0 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 15.9 more points per game (84.0) than St. Thomas gives up to opponents (68.1).

The Tommies and Golden Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amber Scalia is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 15.2 points. Jo Langbehn is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Ruthie Udoumoh is averaging 12.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles. Taleyah Jones is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 87.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

