Hill and NC State host Stanford

NC State Wolfpack (9-13, 2-9 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (15-8, 7-5 ACC)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on Stanford after Marcus Hill scored 20 points in NC State’s 74-62 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal have gone 12-2 in home games. Stanford is eighth in the ACC scoring 75.8 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Wolfpack are 2-9 against ACC opponents. NC State averages 69.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Stanford averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game NC State allows. NC State has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is averaging 20.2 points and 11.7 rebounds for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Hill is shooting 48.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Wolfpack: 1-9, averaging 63.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

