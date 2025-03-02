Hildreth leads Wake Forest against No. 2 Duke after 28-point performance

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-9, 12-6 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays No. 2 Duke after Cameron Hildreth scored 28 points in Wake Forest’s 74-71 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Blue Devils are 16-0 on their home court. Duke has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Demon Deacons are 12-6 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest ranks fourth in the ACC giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Duke averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest scores 9.9 more points per game (71.0) than Duke allows to opponents (61.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is averaging 19.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hunter Sallis is averaging 18.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Hildreth is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 88.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.