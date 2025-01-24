Hildreth and Wake Forest host No. 2 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (16-2, 8-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4, 7-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on No. 2 Duke after Cameron Hildreth scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 67-66 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Demon Deacons have gone 10-0 in home games. Wake Forest ranks third in the ACC in team defense, giving up 65.7 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-0 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks fourth in the ACC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Khaman Maluach averaging 2.4.

Wake Forest scores 70.7 points, 11.2 more per game than the 59.5 Duke allows. Duke averages 15.6 more points per game (81.3) than Wake Forest allows (65.7).

The Demon Deacons and Blue Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hildreth is averaging 14.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Demon Deacons. Hunter Sallis is averaging 21.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the past 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is scoring 19.2 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 12.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.