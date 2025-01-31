High Point visits Mincy and Presbyterian

High Point Panthers (18-5, 6-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-14, 2-6 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts High Point after Kory Mincy scored 20 points in Presbyterian’s 76-67 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Blue Hose are 6-3 in home games. Presbyterian is eighth in the Big South with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonah Pierce averaging 3.0.

The Panthers are 6-2 against conference opponents. High Point has a 5-4 record against opponents over .500.

Presbyterian makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). High Point averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Presbyterian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy is averaging 14.7 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Hose. Jamahri Harvey is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bobby Pettiford is averaging 8.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Panthers. D’Maurian Williams is averaging 14.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 85.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.