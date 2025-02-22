High Point visits Gardner-Webb following Hamilton’s 20-point outing

High Point Panthers (24-5, 12-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-16, 5-8 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Gardner-Webb after Kimani Hamilton scored 20 points in High Point’s 83-60 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-4 on their home court. Gardner-Webb is sixth in the Big South scoring 75.4 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Panthers are 12-2 against Big South opponents. High Point is third in the Big South with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Juslin Bodo Bodo averaging 5.4.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game High Point gives up. High Point averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Gardner-Webb gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jamaine Mann is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 59.4% over the past 10 games.

Chase Johnston is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.6 points. Kezza Giffa is shooting 53.7% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

