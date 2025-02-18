High Point visits Alben and Charleston Southern

High Point Panthers (15-11, 10-3 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (12-14, 8-5 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays High Point after Catherine Alben scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 60-51 win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-5 at home. Charleston Southern ranks third in the Big South with 26.4 points per game in the paint led by Alben averaging 7.3.

The Panthers are 10-3 in conference matchups. High Point ranks second in the Big South with 12.8 assists per game led by Nakyah Terrell averaging 3.3.

Charleston Southern’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game High Point allows. High Point averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Charleston Southern allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alben averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Keshunti Nichols is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Nevaeh Zavala is averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Lauren Scott is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 62.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.