High Point visits Alben and Charleston Southern

High Point Panthers (15-11, 10-3 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (12-14, 8-5 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts High Point after Catherine Alben scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 60-51 victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-5 in home games. Charleston Southern is second in the Big South in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Madison Adamson leads the Buccaneers with 6.9 boards.

The Panthers are 10-3 in Big South play. High Point is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Charleston Southern averages 57.8 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 59.2 High Point gives up. High Point has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Charleston Southern have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alben averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Keshunti Nichols is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Nakyah Terrell is averaging nine points and 3.3 assists for the Panthers. Nevaeh Zavala is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 62.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.