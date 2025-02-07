High Point takes on UNC Asheville for conference showdown

High Point Panthers (12-11, 7-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-20, 0-9 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes UNC Asheville and High Point square off on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 2-7 in home games. UNC Asheville is fourth in the Big South with 11.0 assists per game led by Dakota McCaughan averaging 3.2.

The Panthers have gone 7-3 against Big South opponents. High Point ranks seventh in the Big South with 29.0 rebounds per game led by Nevaeh Zavala averaging 5.3.

UNC Asheville is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 40.4% High Point allows to opponents. High Point has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lalmani Simmons is averaging 10.8 points for the Bulldogs. Abigail Wilson is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Collins is scoring 10.6 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Panthers. Zavala is averaging 11.6 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.