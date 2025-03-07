High Point Panthers play in Big South Tournament against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-19, 6-11 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (26-5, 14-2 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -13.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays Gardner-Webb in the Big South Tournament.

The Panthers have gone 14-2 against Big South opponents, with a 12-3 record in non-conference play. High Point is the best team in the Big South in team defense, giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ record in Big South games is 6-11. Gardner-Webb is fourth in the Big South with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Richards averaging 2.1.

High Point makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). Gardner-Webb has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Johnston is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.5 points. Kezza Giffa is shooting 53.5% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Darryl Simmons II is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 17.4 points. Anthony Selden is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0, averaging 86.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

