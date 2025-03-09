High Point Panthers and Longwood Lancers meet in Big South Championship

Longwood Lancers (22-10, 13-5 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (20-11, 15-3 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Longwood in the Big South Championship.

The Panthers have gone 15-3 against Big South teams, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. High Point is second in the Big South scoring 67.5 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Lancers are 13-5 in Big South play. Longwood averages 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

High Point makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Longwood has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Scott averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Nevaeh Zavala is averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 67.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.