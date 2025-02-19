High Point hosts Kelly and Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-18, 6-7 Big South) at High Point Panthers (23-5, 11-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on High Point after Taje’ Kelly scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 75-72 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 14-1 at home. High Point ranks third in the Big South with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Kezza Giffa averaging 6.7.

The Buccaneers are 6-7 in conference matchups. Charleston Southern gives up 78.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

High Point is shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 47.4% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern averages 73.5 points per game, 4.2 more than the 69.3 High Point allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juslin Bodo Bodo is averaging 5.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

RJ Johnson is averaging 14.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Buccaneers. Kelly is averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 86.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.