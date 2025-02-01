High Point hosts Anderson and Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-17, 2-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (11-10, 6-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on High Point after Kishyah Anderson scored 23 points in Presbyterian’s 67-58 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 7-2 in home games. High Point ranks ninth in the Big South with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nevaeh Zavala averaging 1.9.

The Blue Hose are 2-6 in conference play. Presbyterian is ninth in the Big South scoring 51.7 points per game and is shooting 36.3%.

High Point averages 67.5 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 65.7 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than High Point has allowed to its opponents (40.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Collins is averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Panthers. Lauren Scott is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daniella Velez is averaging 2.7 points for the Blue Hose. Anderson is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 54.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.