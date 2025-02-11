High Point faces Longwood after Pettiford’s 20-point game

Longwood Lancers (16-9, 5-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-5, 9-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Longwood after Bobby Pettiford scored 20 points in High Point’s 104-100 overtime victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 13-1 in home games. High Point is third in the Big South with 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Kezza Giffa averaging 6.7.

The Lancers are 5-5 in Big South play. Longwood is fourth in the Big South with 13.1 assists per game led by Colby Garland averaging 4.4.

High Point is shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 47.3% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than High Point allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juslin Bodo Bodo is averaging 5.5 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elijah Tucker is averaging 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 88.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.