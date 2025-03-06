High Point faces Gardner-Webb in Big South Tournament

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-19, 6-11 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (26-5, 14-2 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Gardner-Webb meet in the Big South Tournament.

The Panthers have gone 14-2 against Big South opponents, with a 12-3 record in non-conference play. High Point ranks second in the Big South in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Juslin Bodo Bodo leads the Panthers with 8.6 boards.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 6-11 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is sixth in the Big South allowing 77.9 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

High Point makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). Gardner-Webb has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kezza Giffa is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Chase Johnston is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darryl Simmons II is averaging 17.4 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0, averaging 86.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.