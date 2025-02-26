Higginbottom leads Arkansas against Missouri after 22-point showing

Missouri Tigers (13-16, 2-12 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-20, 2-12 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on Missouri after Izzy Higginbottom scored 22 points in Arkansas’ 94-54 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Razorbacks are 7-9 in home games. Arkansas allows 78.7 points and has been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-12 in SEC play. Missouri scores 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Arkansas averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Missouri allows. Missouri has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The Razorbacks and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higginbottom is averaging 23.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Razorbacks. Phoenix Stotijn is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Slaughter is averaging 15.6 points for the Tigers. Laniah Randle is averaging 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 1-9, averaging 61.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.