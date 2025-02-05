Higginbottom leads Arkansas against Mississippi State after 40-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-15, 2-7 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-7, 3-6 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on Mississippi State after Izzy Higginbottom scored 40 points in Arkansas’ 108-78 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 in home games. Mississippi State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Razorbacks are 2-7 in conference games. Arkansas is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Mississippi State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas scores 7.9 more points per game (70.0) than Mississippi State allows to opponents (62.1).

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks meet Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Debreasha Powe averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Jerkaila Jordan is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Higginbottom is scoring 24.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Razorbacks. Carly Keats is averaging 8.5 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.