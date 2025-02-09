Higginbottom leads Arkansas against Georgia after 26-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-16, 2-8 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-15, 1-9 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas visits Georgia after Izzy Higginbottom scored 26 points in Arkansas’ 78-55 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 on their home court. Georgia gives up 67.8 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 2-8 against conference opponents. Arkansas is 7-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Georgia’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Georgia gives up.

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks meet Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Mauri Flournoy is averaging 12.3 points for the Bulldogs. Trinity Turner is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Higginbottom is shooting 46.6% and averaging 24.4 points for the Razorbacks. Carly Keats is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 62.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.