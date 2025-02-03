Higginbottom leads Arkansas against Florida

Florida Gators (11-11, 2-6 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-14, 2-6 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on Florida after Izzy Higginbottom scored 33 points in Arkansas’ 72-51 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Razorbacks have gone 7-6 at home. Arkansas gives up 76.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Gators are 2-6 in SEC play. Florida averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Arkansas averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Florida gives up. Florida has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higginbottom is averaging 23.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Razorbacks. Carly Keats is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Liv McGill is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 60.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Gators: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.