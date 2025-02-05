Hidalgo leads No. 3 Notre Dame against Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (11-10, 3-7 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-2, 10-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame hosts Stanford after Hannah Hidalgo scored 34 points in Notre Dame’s 89-71 win against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish have gone 10-0 at home. Notre Dame averages 18.5 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Olivia Miles with 6.5.

The Cardinal are 3-7 against ACC opponents. Stanford is third in the ACC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nunu Agara averaging 5.3.

Notre Dame scores 87.0 points, 20.4 more per game than the 66.6 Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Notre Dame allows.

The Fighting Irish and Cardinal face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Irish. Hidalgo is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

Agara is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Cardinal. Elena Bosgana is averaging 10.9 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 85.9 points, 39.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.