Hidalgo leads No. 3 Notre Dame against No. 21 Cal after 24-point game

California Golden Bears (19-5, 7-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-2, 11-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame hosts No. 21 Cal after Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points in Notre Dame’s 96-47 win against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Fighting Irish are 11-0 on their home court. Notre Dame is the top team in the ACC averaging 41.0 points in the paint. Hidalgo leads the Fighting Irish scoring 11.6.

The Golden Bears have gone 7-4 against ACC opponents. Cal ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Notre Dame makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Cal has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points greater than the 36.0% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Golden Bears face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hidalgo is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 26 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.9 steals. Olivia Miles is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

Ioanna Krimili is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 15.3 points and 3.2 assists. Marta Suarez is shooting 47.3% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 85.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.