Hidalgo and No. 3 Notre Dame host No. 21 Cal

California Golden Bears (19-5, 7-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-2, 11-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame takes on No. 21 Cal after Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points in Notre Dame’s 96-47 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Fighting Irish are 11-0 in home games. Notre Dame scores 87.5 points and has outscored opponents by 26.0 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 7-4 against conference opponents. Cal averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Notre Dame makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Cal averages 12.4 more points per game (73.9) than Notre Dame gives up (61.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hidalgo is averaging 26 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.9 steals for the Fighting Irish. Olivia Miles is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ioanna Krimili is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Golden Bears. Marta Suarez is averaging 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 85.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.