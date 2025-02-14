Hernandez, UC Irvine Anteaters to host Wahinekapu and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-6, 12-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-7, 10-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Hernandez and UC Irvine host Lily Wahinekapu and Hawaii in Big West play Saturday.

The Anteaters have gone 8-1 in home games. UC Irvine is sixth in the Big West with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Hernandez averaging 3.8.

The Rainbow Wahine are 12-2 in Big West play. Hawaii is third in the Big West with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ritorya Tamilo averaging 3.9.

UC Irvine makes 35.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (33.5%). Hawaii averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UC Irvine gives up.

The Anteaters and Rainbow Wahine face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deja Lee is averaging 10.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Anteaters. Hernandez is averaging 13.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the past 10 games.

Tamilo is averaging eight points and 5.1 rebounds for the Rainbow Wahine. Wahinekapu is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 59.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 10-0, averaging 62.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.