Henry leads Eastern Michigan against Western Michigan after 25-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-10, 4-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-14, 3-5 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Western Michigan after Christian Henry scored 25 points in Eastern Michigan’s 89-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Broncos have gone 3-6 at home. Western Michigan has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 4-4 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Western Michigan is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

The Broncos and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markhi Strickland is averaging 12 points for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Da’Sean Nelson is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Eagles. Henry is averaging 16.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

