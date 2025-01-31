Hendrix leads Florida A&M against Alabama A&M after 21-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-7, 6-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-12, 4-4 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Alabama A&M after Sydney Hendrix scored 21 points in Florida A&M’s 82-46 win against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Rattlers are 6-2 on their home court. Florida A&M averages 21.2 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is the leader in the SWAC giving up only 62.4 points per game while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Florida A&M’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

The Rattlers and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hendrix is averaging 11.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Rattlers. D’Mya Griffin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kalia Walker is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Alisha Wilson is averaging 12.7 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 12.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 64.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

