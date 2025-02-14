Heard leads Lipscomb against Queens (NC) after 20-point game

Queens (NC) Royals (8-16, 2-11 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (15-9, 8-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts Queens (NC) after Molly Heard scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 86-79 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Bisons are 11-3 in home games. Lipscomb is fifth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Royals are 2-11 against ASUN opponents. Queens (NC) is ninth in the ASUN with 11.9 assists per game led by Aylesha Wade averaging 2.5.

Lipscomb averages 75.3 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 70.8 Queens (NC) allows. Queens (NC) averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Lipscomb gives up.

The Bisons and Royals face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Vinson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bisons. Claira McGowan is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Weaver is scoring 13.5 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Royals. Wade is averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

