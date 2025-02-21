Heady leads Central Michigan against Western Michigan after 35-point performance

Central Michigan Chippewas (11-15, 4-9 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (9-17, 6-7 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Western Michigan after Jakobi Heady scored 35 points in Central Michigan’s 84-82 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Broncos have gone 5-7 in home games. Western Michigan has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Chippewas are 4-9 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Western Michigan is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan averages 75.3 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 76.6 Western Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaughn Hannah is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Cayden Vasko is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 7.1 points. Heady is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 78.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.