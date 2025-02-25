Haynes and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks host conference foe North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (8-17, 5-5 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-16, 4-6 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MEAC foes Maryland-Eastern Shore and North Carolina Central will play on Wednesday.

The Hawks are 6-5 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 1-15 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 5-5 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 61.6 points per game, 0.5 more than the 61.1 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up to opponents.

The Hawks and Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamara Haynes is shooting 31.9% and averaging 11.1 points for the Hawks. Mahogony Lester is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyla Bryant is averaging 13.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Morgan Callahan is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 11.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.