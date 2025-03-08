Hayes leads Texas Southern against Prairie View A&M after 20-point showing

Texas Southern Tigers (14-16, 11-6 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-25, 4-13 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits Prairie View A&M after Zaire Hayes scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 75-59 win over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Panthers are 3-6 in home games. Prairie View A&M is seventh in the SWAC scoring 71.7 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 11-6 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Kenny Hunter averaging 5.7.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has allowed to its opponents (50.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanahj Pettway is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Panthers. Braelon Bush is averaging 20.4 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Kavion McClain is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Hayes is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.