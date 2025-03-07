Hayes leads Texas Southern against Prairie View A&M after 20-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (14-16, 11-6 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-25, 4-13 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on Prairie View A&M after Zaire Hayes scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 75-59 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Panthers are 3-6 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is 1-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 11-6 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is fifth in the SWAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Duane Posey averaging 2.1.

Prairie View A&M scores 71.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 71.8 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has given up to its opponents (50.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanahj Pettway is shooting 44.3% and averaging 17.0 points for the Panthers. Braelon Bush is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kavion McClain is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Tigers. Hayes is averaging 9.5 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.