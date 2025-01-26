Hayes leads Marshall against Southern Miss after 25-point outing

Southern Miss Eagles (6-13, 2-6 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-13, 1-7 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Southern Miss after Aislynn Hayes scored 25 points in Marshall’s 67-60 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Thundering Herd are 5-5 in home games. Marshall is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 68.1 points while shooting 38.3% from the field.

The Eagles are 2-6 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Marshall averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The Thundering Herd and Eagles square off Sunday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is averaging 17.1 points for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Melyia Grayson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Trinity Rowe is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.