Hayes leads Marshall against Coastal Carolina after 26-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (6-14, 1-8 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-6, 4-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on Coastal Carolina after Alasia Hayes scored 26 points in Marshall’s 54-48 loss to the Southern Miss Eagles.

The Chanticleers are 8-1 on their home court. Coastal Carolina ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Alancia Ramsey averaging 3.8.

The Thundering Herd are 1-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Hayes averaging 4.0.

Coastal Carolina scores 76.4 points, 8.1 more per game than the 68.3 Marshall allows. Marshall averages 67.1 points per game, 2.5 more than the 64.6 Coastal Carolina allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramsey is averaging 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Savannah Brooks is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Aislynn Hayes is shooting 36.2% and averaging 16.2 points for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.