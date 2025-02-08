Hayes and the Cincinnati Bearcats host conference foe Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (14-9, 4-8 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (13-8, 5-6 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on Kansas in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Bearcats have gone 8-3 in home games. Cincinnati ranks ninth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.0 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Jayhawks have gone 4-8 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cincinnati’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Kansas allows. Kansas averages 66.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the 63.0 Cincinnati gives up.

The Bearcats and Jayhawks face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jillian Hayes is shooting 41.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bearcats. Tineya Hylton is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Elle Evans averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. S’Mya Nichols is averaging 17.7 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.